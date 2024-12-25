December 24, 2024 at 8:49 pm

Customer Said That The $19.99 Pizza Hut/Cinnabon Deal Is Totally Worth It

Is it worth it…?

I’m talking about the Pizza Hut/Cinnabon combo deal that has all kinds of people talking right now!

A TikTokker shared their review of the deal for those of us who haven’t given it a shot yet.

The TikTokker said, “If you like Pizza Hut, run, don’t walk.”

They added, “You get two medium-sized pizzas; you can either get cinnamon rolls, cinnamon sticks, or a cookie, and you can either get regular breadsticks, roasted garlic cheese breadsticks, or regular cheese sticks.”

They then said, “All for $19.99.”

They also described the deal as “the gift that keeps on giving.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

You might want to give it a shot.

