DoorDash Driver Shows The Strange, Spooky Place She’s Picking Up Food From. – ‘Where is the health department?’

A DoorDash driver posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers an unusual trip she had while on the job.

She showed viewers THE HOUSE where she was picking up food for a customer and said, “Y’all, DoorDash really got me picking up from a house that looks like this.”

She continued, I don’t know how people are able to get DoorDash accounts and sell food. But this is ridiculous. I’m quite sure whoever I’m picking this food up for do not know they’re probably picking up from a house.”

She continued, “How do they know that this person’s house on the inside is clean? How do they know that this person, you know, is not, won’t get them sick?”

The TikTokker continued, “It’s nothing wrong with people cooking in their kitchen. But, people need to know where they’re getting their food from. Where is the health department?”

