Everyone In This Neighborhood Loved Decorating For Christmas Except One Person Who Always Complained, So They All Decided To Decorate For Every Single Holiday Just To Annoy Them

Decorating your home for Christmas is a lot of fun, and it is even better if the whole neighborhood gets involved.

What would you do if you had one neighbor who hated the decorations and always complained and even threatened to sue because of your decorations?

That is what the people in the neighborhood in this story are dealing with, so they decided to get together and decorate for every holiday.

Check out this Grinch!

Flamingos are so last year let’s decorate for every holiday ever. Town revenge against a neighbor. So, if you read my post about flamingos you might remember that I have a neighbor that everyone dislikes. So, this past Christmas he decided to write a very nasty letter directed at everyone that put up Christmas decorations.

He is crazy.

He was upset that the decorations would ruin his property value (I really don’t see how). So, here is our new plan. The flamingos are out and enter a community chat.

He would be so angry.

We created a community chat that he didn’t join and our plan is to decorate our entire neighborhood for every holiday. We have the mayor and town board in agreement. We just flooded the neighborhood with Valentine’s Day decorations now it’s St Patrick’s day and so on.

There are a lot of holidays.

I never knew how many holidays there were in the US till we started this. The best part is he has threatened to sue the entire town. Let’s see how well that works. Sometimes you don’t need to get destructive to get even.

This is the best revenge.

Sometimes a little community pride will do the trick. So, if your ever rolling through a very old looking town and see it decorated heavily for a holiday, you might be in my hometown.

That is too funny. I love holiday decorations!

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Yes, I love it!

Great idea!

This would be too funny.

Me too, I would love to live there.

Who is bringing down the value now?

This sounds like a wonderful neighborhood.

Most people would think so, anyway.

