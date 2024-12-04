Family Ignored Young Mom During the Holidays, But Now They Demand She Attend With Her Son

After being sidelined by her family for two Christmases, a young mom has decided to celebrate this year with just her baby.

While her family insists she’s being unfair, she’s questioning whether their newfound interest in her is genuine—or just a way to spend time with her son.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to spend Christmas with my family? I (18F) live alone with my 6 month old son. Christmas is always planned early within my family as there is a lot to plan for with a big family. So despite it only being November, we have already began making plans. For context, when I was 16 I was living with my friend and was told I could not come to my mothers for Christmas. There was not enough space and travel would be hard (although I’m a 10 minute drive away). I was understanding and spent the holiday with my friend and his mother. The next year, I was finally living in my own house and despite being pregnant with my son, I was greeted with the same excuse. So yet again I spent Christmas with my friend and his mother.

This year, my mum wants me and my son to spend Christmas with her and the rest of the family. It’s his first holiday and she wants to spend the day with him. Normally I’d agree but this year I firmly told her I would rather spent Christmas just myself and my baby. She got upset with me and said he should spend his first Christmas with his family. But I can’t help but not want to, the last two years I’ve felt completely disregarded and unwanted by my family around the holiday and was never invited to spend the day with them. Now that I have a son transport/space suddenly isn’t an issue. It just makes me feel like they only want me around to see my son/if it benefits them.

Despite her pleading, my answer has yet to change and my family are telling me I’m a jerk for being petty and isolating my son on the holiday. I just don’t want to go after the way I was forced to feel for two years. He’s a baby and although I’ll make the day special, he won’t remember it so I really don’t see how it’s going to harm him. My mother and I were never close but she’s been all over me since the birth of my son, constantly wanting to see him and ignoring me, invaliding me and not even checking up on me. She knows I’m struggling with postnatal depression. I can’t help but feel like I’m only loved because I had a baby. I just don’t want to spend the entire day questioning if I’m there because I’m wanted or if it’s just because I’m a mother now. So, am I wrong here?

Redditors largely rallied behind the new mom, pointing out the irony in her family’s sudden shift in priorities now that there’s a baby involved.

