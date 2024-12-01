Family Refused To Leave His Private Beach On The Lake, So His Family Went Out Of Their Way To Be Annoying Until The Family Left

Some people don’t seem to respect private property. For example, if you own a property that includes a beach as part of the property, it’s trespassing to invade that private property.

This guy had to deal with annoying trespassers who wouldn’t leave the beach on his lake front property.

AITA (or I guess are we) for making a family that is tresspassing on my property uncomfortable

26m. My boyfriend and I live in a lake house. I have two brothers and our father hasn’t been in the picture since I was 15 so and my BFs father left him and his mom when he was really young. My brothers are 24 and 21. The 24 year old has a GF who I think is 23. My brothers and the GF came to spend the weekend with us.

We have lake front property and a little probate beach area. We have signs up that states it is private property to deter trespassers and cameras that monitor the beach This afternoon, we had been taking a break after going on jet ski ride, my youngest brother was helping me cook lunch and my other brother and his GF had decided to go down to the beach. They came back up and told me that there were people on our beach.

They had asked them to leave, but they didn’t. My BF went down to investigate and apparently there was a whole boat load containing five adults and four kids. He again asked them to leave and told them it was private property. They refused.

He called the police and ate lunch as we waited for the police to come. Over an hour has gone by and the police hasn’t showed up. He had been planning to go down to beach after lunch so we decided to go down and try and annoy the family into leaving.

We played music with explicit lyrics (nothing too bad but still) brought down alcoholic drinks and played drinking games. We purposely and out of character acted rowdy not putting a filter on what we said, my boyfriend and I, who are not ones for PDA, kept holding hands, making out and stuff because there was a good chance this group of people was homophobic (we live in the south).

After awhile, the group got fed up and left, before the group left one of the women yelled at us “shame on you people for ruining what was supposed to be a nice Father’s Day for my husband and brother. We just wanted a good day on the lake and didn’t need to witness frat boys gone wild.” I shrugged and said, “I mean this is MY property my family and I can do whatever we want on it. Next time do as your told and stay away.” The adults in the group look disgusted, one of them men looked like was about to yell at us for what we said but instead they just drove off.

The police came much later, and obviously weren’t any help. As we discussed what happened, my brothers GF mentioned that what we did was immature and kind of rude. And we could have handled it better. Were we the AHs?

That family should’ve found a public beach instead of invading private property.

