Fed-Up Teacher Writes Lesson Plans In Ketchup To Highlight A Ridiculous Rule

Some schools enforce policies so strictly that it feels like they’re just looking for reasons to make teachers’ lives harder.

So, what would you do if your boss demanded lesson plans be posted by the door every single day, no matter the format?

Would you comply?

Or would you get a little creative to make a point?

In today’s story, one fed-up teacher finds a messy way to follow the rules and send a message at the same time.

Here’s what happened.

Lesson Plans Must Be Posted By The Door In my first year as a teacher I worked in one of the largest schools still left in NYC. Our bosses were jerks. Teachers are required to have a lesson plan every day but no where required it like this school. They wanted them printed out and posted by the door every day. They’d come by and pick them up occasionally, and if they didn’t like you and your lesson, they’d observe you and give you a hard time. Now, NYC has a rule that says the bosses can’t tell you a specific format for how the lesson plans are written or where to write them. So, it could be digital, like a Google doc, written in a book, typed out, and printed…… OR…. it could be written in ketchup on a pizza box.

Fed up, this teacher decided to make a point.

One co-worker who was sick of my boss’s **** and, on her last year in the system, duct taped her plan to the door written in ketchup on a pizza box. She is my hero. She said it took a lot longer than just typing it out, but she was sick of so much nonsense that she needed to make a point.

Good for her; that’s one way to show them!

This teacher nailed it!

In certain situations, following the rules exactly as written is the best way to highlight just how ridiculous they really are.

