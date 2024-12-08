Former Raising Cane’s Employee Said Customers Shouldn’t Go Through The Drive-Thru

Maybe the drive-thru isn’t always the best idea…

A young man named Duly who used to work at a Raising Cane’s fast food restaurant posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they should skip the drive-thru at Cane’s locations and go inside to get their food instead.

Duly said that Cane’s workers give smaller and less-crispy chicken tenders to drive-thru customers, who are less likely to notice their measly portions than people who go into the restaurant.

He said, “You might end up getting the smallest, soggiest tenders minutes before they’re thrown out.”

Duly told viewers that workers at most Cane’s locations throw chicken tenders out if they’ve been sitting around for six minutes and fries get thrown away after three minutes.

He went to a Cane’s location and ordered chicken tenders in the drive-thru and from inside the restaurant and let’s just say that the results are pretty obvious.

Here’s the video.

He was speaking from experience…

