Furious iPhone Owner Had To File An Insurance Claim After Owning It For 12 Hours. – ‘They’re not gonna replace the screen.’

Well, that was quick…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had after she bought what she thought was a new iPhone from Verizon.

She said she got the new iPhone and, after owning it for only 12 hours, brought it back to a Verizon store because the screen was damaged.

The employees at the store told her that her keys probably did the damage, but she said she hadn’t even taken the phone out of its original packaging.

She said, “24 hours since owning my iPhone 16, I had to file an insurance claim. It wasn’t even 24 hours, it was like 12 hours.”

The woman continued, “I walked out of the store at 7 pm. And I was back by 3 o’clock the next day. And while I was at work, it sat inside the box it came in. So, now that I filed an insurance claim, they’re not gonna replace the screen. Because they don’t have replacements.”

She continued, “They sent me a new box. Brand new phone. So, you know, we get to peel the tabs off them. Which, now that I think of, when I was at the Verizon store, they didn’t peel these off.”

The woman added, “Like the box was already opened. So then now let’s take it out of the box, right? And it comes like this.”

She told viewers, “This is a brand new phone. My other one, it has like this smudge and a crack.”

