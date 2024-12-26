Group Of Guys Bullied A New Girl Working At The Drive Thru, So Her Manager Took Over And Gave The Bullies Exactly What They Asked For

It doesn’t cost anything to be nice, so why are so many people so mean?

Pickled Revenge This happened in the early 1990’s. My ex-boyfriend, we’ll call him Shane, managed a fast food establishment (the one with the arches). My friend and I were hanging out, munching on fries, just waiting for him to finish his workday. Back then, the drive thru employee wore a headset, and the manager also wore one so they could hear everything happening, and they could talk to staff and take orders as needed.

A group of guys bullied the new employee.

The employee on the drive thru that night was newer, like her second night on the drive thru. It was almost closing time, and a car pulls up, filled with a group of guys. They were acting obnoxious, talking over each other, yelling, and being rude to the employee, asking her if she was stupid when she asked them to repeat themselves. One guy ended the order with “make sure to put extra pickles!!”. The employee looks ready to cry.

Shane intervenes.

Shane heard all this, and cut into intercom to say “No problem sir, please pull up to the window” Cue petty revenge. Shane helps prepping the order, until he gets to the burger needing “extra pickles”.

Shane gave the guys their order with a side of a revenge.

He dips the patty in pickle juice. He adds a HUGE stack of pickles (thicker than the patty). He then pours pickle juice into the BUN. He wraps it up (it was dripping!) puts it in the bag, and heads to the window. Guys are still being obnoxious and loud. My ex handed them the food and stated “Enjoy those extra pickles sir,” smirk firmly in place. Overhearing all this, we were on the floor laughing hysterically He said they never came back again 🤣

I’m glad they never came back.

It’s great that Shane stood up for the new girl.

