Guy Gets A New Neighbor And Quickly Learns That The Way He Wakes Up Is More Annoying Than He Ever Imagined

When you live in close proximity to others, even the simplest things can start to get on your nerves.

And it’s bad enough when the people are your own family – let alone a bunch of strangers.

The guy in this post has a new neighbor.

And through the walls of their apartment building, this new guy has a lot to complain about – including one particularly irritating habit.

Read on to find out how these neighbors came to blows over something that on the surface seems so simple.

AITA for setting an alarm in an apartment? I set an alarm every day from 8.30 to 9 am in order to get up. The reason for this is that I have difficulties waking up. I’ve been doing this for years now, but recently got a new neighbor and he is the first to complain about my alarm. At first he complained about it I apologized and said I would reduce the volume. I did this, and now it’s half the volume it used to be and I barely hear it, which makes it even harder for me to wake up.

Read on to see how this neighbor conflict escalated.

A few days after he complained about it again, and honestly I have no idea what to do about it. The volume is already super low, and if I don’t set up an alarm I would end up waking up between 10 and 11am. I believe the time I wake up is already late, but since I study at home or sometimes at a library its just fine. Offices start at 7 to 8 am. He also complained to us when we had guests (including our relatives’ kids) round. He said that they were running around. I thought it would be rude to tell the kid to sit down in front of his parents, but he came to complain while the guests were here. We have guests to stay only once or twice per year, since we are far from our relatives.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this guy responded to his neighbor’s complaining.

I’m honestly sick of him complaining all the time about things. Another neighbor of ours has kids and uses a bike in the house. Even though it makes noises we told them it was fine and not to worry about it. Compared to them make no noise through the day. I’m either studying or gaming with my headphones on, and my brother is on night shifts and sleeps through the day. I’m wondering whether I should do things differently or just ignore the guy. AITA?

This is a tricky one.

While this guy is just doing what he needs in order to wake up in time, if his alarm is audible to his neighbor it’s probably too loud.

However, the way the neighbor is speaking to this guy and his brother is not okay either.

Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought about this.

This person pointed out that the alarm might not be the problem – rather the guy’s snooze button habits could be to blame.

While others were not afraid to send him a clear message.

Meanwhile this person thought that his habits could be hiding a deeper problem.

Whether this is a health issue or not, it’s clear that this guy’s alarm is distressing his neighbor.

For the sake of neighborly harmony, he should probably find a better way to wake up.

