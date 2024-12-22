Former Roommate Moves And Leaves A Desk Chair, So When His Roommate Sells It After Months Of Silence He Suddenly Wants It Back

A guy moving out of a flat asked his new roommate to hold onto his desk chair for a few days.

But after two weeks of silence and no follow-up, the chair’s owner was nowhere to be found.

After months of waiting, the roommate decided to sell the chair.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITAH for selling a desk chair I thought was no longer wanted I recently moved into a new flat. The guy moving out told me he isn’t moving in to his new place for a few days and doesn’t have any place to store his desk chair (nothing fancy, I’d guess around 50 dollars) in the meantime. So naturally I told him he can leave it here for a few days and come get it when he’s all moved in.

Sure, just don’t be surprised if that chair starts claiming squatters’ rights!

Two weeks later he hadn’t talked to me again, so I sent him a message to remind him the chair is still here. He said he will come pick it up the following morning. He didn’t show up, he didn’t even send a message to say he isn’t coming/ try to reschedule. About 2 months later I sold the chair. The other day (4 months since I moved in, and after over 3 months of no contact from the chair owner) he sent me a message asking when he can come pick it up.

Guess he thought the chair was part of the ‘welcome package.’

I told him the chair is gone, since he hadn’t talked to me for a long time I assumed he doesn’t want it any more. The guy got mad and blamed me of stealing the chair and demanded I repay him (obviously I’m not gonna do that). Any way, AITAH?

The people of Reddit say no–totally justifiable.

This person says the timing makes it his.

And this person says if it was in their place, it’s fair game.

Guess he wasn’t expecting his chair to be the one to leave first.

Oh well, bon voyage!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.