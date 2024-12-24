Tenant Always Backs Into His Home Parking Spot Without A Problem, But One Day He Backed Into The Parking Spot And The Driver Behind Him Started Honking And Yelling

Backing into a parking space is a little bit harder and takes a little bit longer than driving directly into a parking space.

Some people believe it saves time in the long run, because when you go to leave, it’s often so much quicker and easier to pull out of a parking space than it is to back out.

AITA for backing into a parking spot with someone behind me? I live in an apartment with a parking garage. It’s a fairly narrow garage, two cars can pass going opposite directions but it’s close. Pulling out of a parking spot in the morning can be difficult since you have to do a sort of three-point turn to get out. For that reason, I usually park by backing into my spot so l can just drive straight out. I don’t drive a very large car, it’s a Jeep Compass (midsize SUV).

Today I pulled into the parking garage, and another car was behind me. I knew he was there but I decided to back into my spot anyway. Usually this isn’t a big deal, a lot of people back into the spots in this garage for the same reason as I mentioned above. But during the time you’re backing in that person behind you has to wait since it’s too narrow to pass.

As I shifted into reverse, the car behind me kept pulling forward towards me. I turned on my blinker and started turning towards the spot to try to signal that I was just backing into the spot. He laid on his horn and kept inching closer to me as I backed up. Eventually he shifted into reverse and backed up to let me park.

I will say, I’m not inept at this maneuver, and even with him blocking me I was pulled into the spot within 15 seconds. If it took a long time for me to pull in I could understand being upset and honking, but I pull in backwards in the same amount of time it takes to pull in forwards.

I put the car in park and I look up to see the guy who was behind me stopped in front of my car and getting out to come talk to me. I opened my door and he walked over to me and started yelling. I lost my temper too and we spent a bit shouting and swearing at each other before he got back into his car and drove off. I made a few choice gestures at him and at the same time noticed his wife and kids in the car with the windows down watching this whole thing go down and I felt bad. Obviously I didn’t have to shout with him, I admit that I was the jerk there, but with everything else, AlTA?

