A Sales Clerk Kept Trying To Sell Them Insurance For Their Furniture, So This Savvy Shopper Found A Way To Beat The System And Earn The Sales Clerk Respect

It’s easy to accidentally go into autopilot mode when you’re trying to make a sale.

It annoys customers and they don’t get any benefit.

Except in this story.

Check out how this customer got rewarded for letting a salesperson hustle him.

Sales person keeps convincing me that I need “Care free plan” for my new furniture. We recently bought a new home and it’s a lot bigger than the old one. A trip to the furniture shop to pick out some replacements. The sales person was completing the cart and right before we close the ticket. He kept trying to convince us to buy the extra care plan.

It’s a familiar story.

He gave all the run around scenario like, do you have pets , kids, guest that will visit etc. One of the things I came in for were bar stools. I got 4 of them, and I asked if I can just buy a care plan for one bar stool and he said yes. Okay, for $14.99 I bought the care plan that will cover for 5 years and I’ll claim the warranty if ANY chair breaks.

With an unfamiliar ending.

It has no barcode so they won’t know which is which. I think the guy realized when he gave me the receipt. Because he smiled and said, “That’s sneaky.” Oops. Too late.

Here is what folks are saying.

My grandma was literally stalked by three salespeople at the same time at a furniture store.

I’m not sure what his play is.

Take THAT, retail pricing!

It’s worth it, I think.

Probably. A lot of sales strategies work against the company. It’s silly.

I hope the chairs were comfy.

And that most of them lasted a long time.

