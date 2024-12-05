Her Boyfriend Got Hurt While Driving Recklessly, And She’s Refusing To Help Him Recover Because She Had Warned Him To Be More Careful

I told ya so!

No one likes to hear that phrase after they’ve been put in their place, but sometimes it’s TOTALLY NECESSARY.

That’s what happened here, but this woman is having second thoughts about how she’s treating her boyfriend.

Read on and see if you think she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for not helping my boyfriend after he had a car accident? “My boyfriend was in a car accident. He broke his left leg, ankle and forearm, and he’ll be out of commission for at least nine months. Overall he’s OK and I’m glad and thankful for it. So why aren’t you helping him? Because I said I wouldn’t and I’m sticking to my word but it’s getting harder to do so everyday.

She is over his behavior.

You see, my boyfriend is a reckless driver. He eats, drinks (not alcohol; doesn’t like beer or spirits) and is always on his cell phone whenever he’s driving. It’s been a point of contention ever since I met him to point that I’ve either taken the wheel or left him and taken an Uber home because I didn’t felt safe. Ironically, he’s never been stopped or gotten a ticket over it. So why did you say you weren’t going to help him? About three months ago, we were coming back from a weekend getaway, and while he was driving, he was watching a race on cell phone, a race!

That’s not safe!

I offered to take the wheel so he could enjoy it but said no. We got into a huge fight and it ended when I said that if he were to get into an accident, no matter how bad, I wouldn’t help him. He got quiet and we made it back home safely. Fast forward nine weeks later, he has an accident, a big one. He lost control and rolled over hitting a tree on the driver’s side. He spent two weeks in the hospital and was discharged a few days ago. During his time in the hospital, he confessed to me that he was distracted by his cell phone, which wasn’t surprising. Since he lives by himself, it’s been quite difficult to go on with his life.

She’s not budging.

I visit him but I don’t help him and while it does hurt me, I am standing firm with my promise. He got himself into this situation, why should I have to pay for it? On top of that, his family is all over me and quite displeased that I am not over there. Since all of them live miles away from where he is, they can’t be there to help him. My boyfriend is understandably angry with me but I can’t bring myself to be there for him even after all the warning I told him. So here I am, asking if I’m the ******* here, and if I am, I’ll bring myself around and be there for him. AITA here? Should I help my injured boyfriend after all of this?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

Sorry, buddy, you’re on your own…

Hopefully this will teach him a lesson.

