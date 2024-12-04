Her Cousin Keeps Bringing Her Ex To Family Gatherings, So She Tells Them To Stop Or Else

It’s bad enough when you have to see an ex in public.

But things are even worse when you have to see your ex in private, and a family member is to blame.

Check out why the person in this story is reading more into this situation.

AITA for telling my cousin to stop inviting my ex to family events? I recently broke up with my long-term boyfriend. It’s been tough but I’m getting through it. The problem is that my cousin and my ex were always friendly, and now she insists on inviting him to family events like holidays and birthday parties.

And she’s not cool with it.

It makes me incredibly uncomfortable, especially because the breakup was a messy one, and I’m still healing. I’ve talked to her multiple times, explaining how it feels awkward for me and asking if she could just keep her interactions with him outside of family events. She claims I’m being controlling and that it’s “her right” to invite anyone she wants, and I shouldn’t be “so sensitive.”

Here’s where she gets suspicious.

She’s been posting photos with him on social media and it feels like she’s intentionally making me uncomfortable. The rest of my family agrees with me, but she still insists that I’m overreacting. AITA for telling her to stop inviting my ex to family events?

Here is what folks are saying.

I wonder if anyone off the street is allowed to come.

I think she has read the room and has main character syndrome.

What’s wrong with a Jerry Springer Christmas?

I’d put money on that.

I wonder why she would try to hurt her.

Her cousin needs a hobby.

And a better moral compass.

