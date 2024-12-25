Her In-Laws Are Eating Thanksgiving Dinner At Noon Even Though She Has To Work Until Six, But Her Husband Is Mad At Her For Not Going Anyway

A lot of companies are closed on major holidays like Thanksgiving, but if you work retail, be prepared to work on any holiday where there’s a big sale!

Black Friday and Thanksgiving are huge times for Christmas shopping, and the woman in today’s story has to work both days.

The problem is not that she has to work, but that her husband wants her to go to Thanksgiving dinner at her in-laws even though she has to work.

Let’s see how the drama unfolds…

AITA my husband is angry I won’t come to my MIL’s for Thanksgiving I’d like to preface this with I love my MIL. Every year Thanksgiving is usually done at our house but since changing jobs this year that has changed. I work from home for a large company that has big sales the week of thanksgiving and as many know Thanksgiving and the DAT are very busy days for online shopping.

She has to work almost all day on Thanksgiving.

My shift the day of Thanksgiving is from 7 am to 6(closing). I let my MIL know this since thanksgiving was going to be at her place this year as I am not able to cook. She had said before officially making plans that she would make the time for later that day so I would still be able to make a plate and be able to visit with family.

She has to cook a turkey even though she won’t be there to eat it!

Fast forward to October , my sister in law sends out a text to everyone that thanksgiving was at 12 – to which my husband replied that I’d didn’t get off till 6 that day. The response was “they knew …” My husband volunteered me to cook a turkey knowing I had to work that same day. So now my get up time had changed to very early plus a long 11 hour shift.

It’s impossible for her to make it on time.

Not to mention I have to work Black Friday the very next day, another 11 hour shift. I know 1000% I will be exhausted and by the time I make it there the food will be gone and everyone will be leaving. Sooo what’s the point of going over? She wasn’t willing to change the time … I can’t get out of work. My husband is mad at me for saying I am not sure I will make it. AITA ?

First of all, she shouldn’t cook the turkey.

Second, she’s not doing anything wrong by not going.

They intentionally set a time to eat when she can’t go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Her husband should cook the turkey.

Here’s another vote for the husband cooking the turkey.

Seems like everyone thinks the husband needs to make the turkey!

Maybe a group text to the answer.

There is no way she should make the turkey!

She should do whatever she wants after working, to be honest.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.