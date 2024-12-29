Her Stepdaughter Blames Her For Getting Suspended But She’s Drawing A Line In The Sand

Some kids act out, but at least own up to it.

Other kids think one of their parents or guardians should take the fall for their bad behavior.

Read on to see the stunt the kid in this story pulled on her stepmom.

AITA for not taking responsibility for my husband’s daughter? I’m 31, my husband is 34, and his daughter is 11. My husband Kyle and I got married 2 years ago after he divorced the mother of his daughter Leah. Leah never liked me, and constantly had attitude towards me. I still treated her kindly, cooked, and even cleaned after her, understanding that the divorce hurt her.

You’d think all of that would have prevented what follows, but no.

Kyle works from 8am-6pm, so I was the one who received a call from Leah’s school at 1pm. The staff told me over the phone that she had gotten in a fight with a 13 year old girl. Knowing I had to deal with it, I drove over to her school. The principal, Leah, the girl, and the girl’s parents were waiting in the office. The principal and the girl’s parents accused me of Leah’s behavior, saying that I was the reason she acted out. Leah was giving me attitude, also saying that I raised her like this and I was to blame.

But things didn’t cool down.

Irritated, I denied all their allegations and explained that I was only her stepmom and that I was barely involved in her life. A few moments later Leah’s real mother, Sandra, arrived and sorted it all out with the principal. Leah was suspended, so I had to drive her home. While on the drive back, she yelled at me, saying it was my fault for her suspension and I should’ve taken the blame. AITA for not taking responsibility for my husband’s daughter?

Here is what folks are saying.

Seems a bit harsh.

I wonder why she was the contact for this.

Yep. She’s 11, not 3.

I don’t know why her stepdaughter thought otherwise.

It seems pretty toxic.

It saddens me that she thinks she might be the AH.

This isn’t going to end well for any of them.

