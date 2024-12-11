He Pulled An All-Nighter And Agreed To Wake His Roommate At 3am, But Only Lasted Until 230am And Woke Him Up At That Time Instead. Then They Both Woke Up At 8am, And Now His Roommate Is Furious.

Staying up late and waking up early can really be difficult.

The question is, if you aren’t able to wake up on time, would you blame your roommate?

This medical student shared that his roommate asked him to wake him up at 3 am so he could review for an exam. He agreed, but then the plans changed.

Find out what happened next.

AITA for not waking up my roommate on the day of his final med school exam? I (23M) and my roommate Justin (23M) are med students. We’ve been living together as roommates for two years, and we live in a hostel. Last week were our final year exams, and it was absolute hell.

He agreed to wake up his roommate at 3 am.

We were surviving on 2 to 3 hours of sleep daily, fueled by coffee, and energy drinks. I know it’s not healthy, but there’s no other way to pass. Lol. On the last day of exams, Justin was unusually exhausted. Around 1 am, he decided to sleep and told me to wake him up at 3 am. I agreed.

He woke up Justin 30 minutes earlier.

However, by 2:30 am, I was dead. My brain was shutting down, my notes were getting blurry, and I knew if I stayed up any longer, I’d pass out. I decided to wake Justin up early.

He told him to set an alarm.

I woke Justin up at 2:30 am, and told him the time and suggested he set an alarm so he wouldn’t oversleep. Justin sat upright, rubbed his eyes, and nodded and said, “Alright.” I was like, “Don’t forget to set the alarm,” and then almost instantly fell asleep.

However, they both woke up at 8 am!

We both woke up at 8 AM. I had set my alarm for 6, but I kept hitting snooze. Justin freaked out, accusing me of not waking him up as promised.

Justin said he didn’t fully understand what happened.

I reminded him that I did wake him up at 2:30 AM, and suggested he set an alarm. Justin said that he was too sleepy to comprehend what’s happening and insisted that I should have stayed awake to wake him at 3 AM or at least made sure he was fully awake before sleeping.

Now, Justin is blaming him for how badly he did on the exam.

Justin’s exam didn’t go well, and now he’s blaming me. I understand his frustration, but I think he’s being unfair. AITA?

