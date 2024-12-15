Husband Prioritizes Friend’s Rehearsal Dinner Over Wife’s Travel Plans, And Now She’s Giving Him The Silent Treatment

A rehearsal dinner is more than just a meal; it’s a chance to reconnect, celebrate, and spend time with close friends before their big day.

But what would you do if attending meant upsetting your spouse’s expectations and travel plans? Would you prioritize your friends or your home life?

In today’s story, one man faces this exact predicament, and his wife is not happy with his choice. Here’s how it went down.

AITA for going to a rehearsal dinner without my wife? My wife and I have been married for just over two years. We’re both in our mid-to late 20s. We met in college, and our friend groups from there have spread throughout the country. My friend is getting married next May, and we got the save dates from him and his fiancé about a month ago. My wife immediately saw the date and realized that with her job she would not be able to make the rehearsal dinner. I told her it would suck not to have her there, but I would be flying out there on Thursday to make sure I could be there. I then offered to have her get an evening flight out on Friday so we could have her here on Friday and not Saturday morning for the wedding.

Angry, she demanded that he wait for her.

She then got angry because she assumed “I wouldn’t want to be there without her” and that I knew she wouldn’t want to pay for two flights when we could just drive there on Friday night after she’s out of work. A flight seems more convenient to me, although the drive is only about 8-9 hours. So I pointed this out, and the fact that the rehearsal dinner will likely be the only time I get to have a chance to chat with my friend, as the wedding day the couple is generally busy with…the wedding, lol. She then said, “We’re driving,” and went to bed. Well, the boys’ group chat started up again this week, and everyone asked when I was going to be there on Thursday. So I bought a flight. I then told my wife that she could accept the offer of the Friday flight for her if she wanted, but I was going on Thursday. She hasn’t spoken to me in about 2 days. AITA?

Yikes! This is an awkward situation.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about his decision.

This person can’t see the problem.

Here’s someone who thinks they should go separately.

Nice explanation of a rehearsal dinner.

According to this comment, their partner has to let them hang out with friends.

These two need to communicate better.

If they had talked about it reasonably, they probably could’ve found middle ground.

