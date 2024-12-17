Husband Wants To Ditch A Yearly Tradition To Take A Trip With A New Friend, But His Wife Draws A Line That She Should Be His Priority

A couple’s tradition, especially one built over the years, is something that can be hard to give up.

AITA for asking my husband to prioritize our family tradition over his new friendship? My husband (35M) and I (32F) have a very small but meaningful tradition we started the first year we got married. It’s nothing major, but it’s important to me. Every November, on the weekend before Thanksgiving, we take a day trip to this lakeside town about an hour away. We spend the day walking, talking, and picking out a new ornament for our Christmas tree, something that’s meaningful to our year. It’s just one day, but it’s one of those things that makes the holiday season special for us.

My husband recently became great friends with a guy from his gym. They hit it off quickly, and I think it’s great because my husband doesn’t make new friends easily. He seems like a genuinely nice person and shares a lot of his interests, like hiking and gaming, and I know it’s refreshing for my husband to have someone he clicks with so well. Here’s the issue: My husband’s friend invited him to go on a weekend trip for the exact same weekend as our tradition. My husband seemed hesitant to bring it up at first, but eventually, he asked if I’d be okay with us rescheduling our tradition to another weekend so he could go on this weekend with his friend. I was caught off guard, and I told him that it kind of hurt my feelings that he’d even consider moving it. He told me it’s not a big deal for us to just go another weekend, and he’s right in the sense that it doesn’t really affect anything logistically.

But this trip has always felt like “our thing.” It’s not that I don’t want him to have fun or make new friends, but I kind of feel like he’s minimizing something that’s special to us, or at least special to me. When I told him that, he looked surprised and then frustrated, saying I was overreacting. He ended up agreeing to keep the weekend for our tradition, but I could tell he was disappointed, and I feel guilty for that. Part of me wonders if I’m being stubborn about a little ritual that maybe only I care about as much as I do. So, AITA for asking him to prioritize our tradition over his new friend?

