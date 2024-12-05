Jordan The Stallion Made A Single Slice Of Frozen Pizza In A Ninja Crispi For The First Time. – ‘That’s cooked perfectly. It works.’

It’s Ninja Crispi time!

A TikTokker named Jordan posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what he thought after he tested out the Ninja Crispi air fryer.

Jordan said, “I got the portable air fryer, it’s called the Ninja Crispi. Here’s the thing, I was never a big fan of Ninja. They disappointed me almost every single time. But I heard about this portable air fryer. I’m traveling for a wedding. I like willingly eating frozen pizza. So I wanna try it.”

He continued, “Now I just learned this recently. And I never thought about this. But you can just cut a piece of a frozen pizza off and cook it. Just to eat a piece and not the whole thing.”

Jordan added, “This whole thing’s getting eaten. But the thing is like we’re just gonna cut off a piece and try this out.”

The TikTokker then put a piece of frozen pizza inside the device and he told viewers, “Now I guess you have a choice between re-crisp, air fry, and max Crisp.”

Jordan chose air fry and let the Ninja do its work.

He said, “That’s cooked perfectly. It works, I’m not gonna lie to you. I don’t think I need the whole pizza.”

Jordan went back on his word and decided to cook the whole pizza and then told viewers, “Honestly, any air fryer is portable if you want it to be. But this cooked my pizza in three minutes, so I like it.”

I might have to pick up one of these babies!

