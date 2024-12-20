Kohl’s Shopper Was Taken Aback At Clothing Prices At The Store During A Sale. – ‘$60 for a pair of Levi’s. How are people doing this?’

Are sales even sales anymore?

Judging by the viral video you’re about to see, I just don’t know anymore…

It comes to us from a woman named Annie and she took to TikTok to talk about a recent shopping trip that she wasn’t too thrilled about.

Anne said, “I haven’t been to Kohl’s in a really long time.”

She showed viewers a pair of Under Armour pants on sale for $75 on a rack with a sign that reads, “Epic Deals.”

Annie asked, “How is this an epic deal? $70 for a pair of pants. Epic deal?”

Annie continued, “My son asked me to come pick up some new clothes, and I was blown away. $60 for a pair of Levi’s, $60 for an Adidas hoodie and a pair of sweatpants for $50. $50! How are people doing this?”

She showed viewers a pair of Nike shoes and said, “This gym shoe was flimsier than cardboard, and they’re charging $85. I don’t get it.”

Annie added, “You ain’t gonna last, Kohl’s.”

Here’s the video.

@itsanniebelle This is the first time my teenage son has asked to go clothes shopping in a long time so I agreed to take him to Kohl’s to pick some new clothes. How on earth are they charging this much for these clothes? I have a feeling we’re going to see the end of retail stores in the future. #kohls ♬ original sound – ItsAnnieBelle 🩷

Check out what folks said about this on TikTok.

One viewer is over it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

You call this a sale?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.