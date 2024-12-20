Kohl’s Shopper Was Taken Aback At Clothing Prices At The Store During A Sale. – ‘$60 for a pair of Levi’s. How are people doing this?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Are sales even sales anymore?
Judging by the viral video you’re about to see, I just don’t know anymore…
It comes to us from a woman named Annie and she took to TikTok to talk about a recent shopping trip that she wasn’t too thrilled about.
Anne said, “I haven’t been to Kohl’s in a really long time.”
She showed viewers a pair of Under Armour pants on sale for $75 on a rack with a sign that reads, “Epic Deals.”
Annie asked, “How is this an epic deal? $70 for a pair of pants. Epic deal?”
Annie continued, “My son asked me to come pick up some new clothes, and I was blown away. $60 for a pair of Levi’s, $60 for an Adidas hoodie and a pair of sweatpants for $50. $50! How are people doing this?”
She showed viewers a pair of Nike shoes and said, “This gym shoe was flimsier than cardboard, and they’re charging $85. I don’t get it.”
Annie added, “You ain’t gonna last, Kohl’s.”
Here’s the video.
@itsanniebelle
This is the first time my teenage son has asked to go clothes shopping in a long time so I agreed to take him to Kohl’s to pick some new clothes. How on earth are they charging this much for these clothes? I have a feeling we’re going to see the end of retail stores in the future. #kohls
You call this a sale?!?!
