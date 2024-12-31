Man Breaks Up With His Girlfriend, But He Still Wants His Brother To Invite Her To A Family Lunch

Families don’t always get along, and it’s sometimes even harder to get along with the significant others who tag along to family events.

In today’s story, a man wants to bring his ex-girlfriend to a family lunch. That’s right, ex-girlfriend.

The man’s brother does not want her to come to the lunch party.

Let’s see why he doesn’t want her there…

AITA Told my brother his situationship/ ex- gf isn’t invited to our party I 28 (M) told my brother 25 (M) that we just invited him (along with other friends) to our casual party and explicitly not his situationship / ex-gf since he seemed to assume he could bring her. For context, this was a casual lunch party at our home today (wife and I).

Even though his brother and ex broke up, they still hang out.

Over a year ago his long term girlfriend of 6 years broke up with him after many months of couples counseling as they tried to work through their issues. The main problem is that although they officially broke up neither of them have let each other truly disconnect from each other. It’s been over a year where they aren’t dating but she is still around…its awkward to me and confusing to the family. Why is she at Thanksgiving when y’all aren’t together?!?

The ex is also rude to his wife.

Additionally, there have been a number of occasions where she doesn’t treat my wife with respect. For example, she was sat right next to my wife and didn’t acknowledge her the entire night. My wife and I acknowledge that that is a two way street but she’s tired of being treated poorly and doesn’t want to invest more effort into a relationship with a person who is still just my brothers ex-gf.

They don’t want the ex to come to their house.

Naturally after this we don’t want her at our party when she can’t even acknowledge us days prior. Ultimately my brother’s an adult and they can make their own decision. However, since this is our home we don’t want to have people over that don’t respect us. AITA?

Their house, their rules. They don’t have to invite her.

