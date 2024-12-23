Mother Disobeys An Agreed-Upon Guest Limit And Invites Fifty Guests To Her Daughter’s Wedding. Now The Bride Refuses To Pay For Her Guests And Things Are Tense.

Big events like weddings can shine a light on a lot more than the party itself.

AITA – won’t pay for all my mom’s guests at my wedding I am planning my wedding with a budget for 200 people. At the beginning of the planning process, I told my parents that they could invite 20 guests each.

Wow! Is it just me, or is that very generous?

If they wanted to invite more than 20 guests, they would have to cover the costs of any additional guests (roughly $150 per head) My mom ended up inviting 50 guests (meaning, I would cover the costs for 20 of her guests but she would have to cover the costs for 30 of her guests).

Hmm, 50 isn’t 20…in fact, it’s 30 over!

The vendor payments are now due, and and she is refusing to cover her costs.

Ok, so what are her reasons?

She is playing the victim and has said the following things: 1. She can’t afford to pay as agreed. 2. She will ask each of her 30 extra guests to cover their own costs. 3. She does not think she will enjoy the wedding, so I should remove her AND her guests from the guest list. 4. She is seeking a loan from the bank to pay for those costs. 5. I have ruined all her excitement and spirit.

WOW. Those reasons got progressively worse to read.

I am really at a loss here. Our budget has already gone way over, and I can’t stretch myself to cover these unexpected costs.

So, does Reddit think this bride is in the right with her headcount?

Let’s read what the comments have to say.

Redditors cooked up plans.

They also noted things used to be different for a reason.

And, ultimately, all agreed that this mother’s behavior was disrespectful.

This mother needs to remember who this day is for — her daughter.

It’s not all about her and her friends.

