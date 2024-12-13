Navy Federal Credit Union Customer Said The Bank Closed His Account When He Had More Than $20,000 In It

I’m no expert, but I’m gonna go ahead and say that this is probably illegal…

A man posted a video on TikTok and shared an alarming story with viewers about his bank account with Navy Federal Credit Union getting shut down out of the blue.

And, to make matters worse, he had a whole lotta cash in that account…

$21,579, to be exact…that ain’t chump change!

The man said that he tried to log into his Navy Federal account several times using Face ID and, when that didn’t work, he tried to enter his information manually.

When that didn’t work, he was locked out of his account so he called Navy Federal’s customer service department.

The man was then told by a worker that his account couldn’t be located.

The man pressed the customer service representative for more information and was told, “Sir, at the moment I don’t know what I can do. I can send this to the next level but right now, the credentials and everything you gave us is not pulling up an account at all. So I really don’t know what to tell you.”

I don’t know about you, but I’d be losing my mind over this!

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer offered some advice.

This is outrageous!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!