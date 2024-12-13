December 13, 2024 at 4:49 am

Navy Federal Credit Union Customer Said The Bank Closed His Account When He Had More Than $20,000 In It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@urstepdadzdot

I’m no expert, but I’m gonna go ahead and say that this is probably illegal…

A man posted a video on TikTok and shared an alarming story with viewers about his bank account with Navy Federal Credit Union getting shut down out of the blue.

And, to make matters worse, he had a whole lotta cash in that account…

$21,579, to be exact…that ain’t chump change!

Source: TikTok

The man said that he tried to log into his Navy Federal account several times using Face ID and, when that didn’t work, he tried to enter his information manually.

When that didn’t work, he was locked out of his account so he called Navy Federal’s customer service department.

The man was then told by a worker that his account couldn’t be located.

Source: TikTok

The man pressed the customer service representative for more information and was told, “Sir, at the moment I don’t know what I can do. I can send this to the next level but right now, the credentials and everything you gave us is not pulling up an account at all. So I really don’t know what to tell you.”

I don’t know about you, but I’d be losing my mind over this!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@urstepdadzdot

Navy federal #fyp #foru #navyfederal #viral #trending #xyzbca

♬ original sound – Zdot 🥷🏽

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

This is outrageous!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter