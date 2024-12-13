One Hotel Guest Created A Scene Over False Accusations, So An Employee Uses The Cops To Make His Stay End Sooner Than Expected

Customer service is all about diffusing situations before they escalate, but some people won’t leave well enough alone.

When one hotel guest’s complaints about smoking from a neighboring room led to a call to the police, someone was escorted out – and it’s not who you’d expect.

Read on for the full story!

“No, sir, I do not need you to call the cops on that guest.” A few weeks back, when we were completely booked, a guest complained about the smell of weed coming from a room. I ask them which room they think it’s coming out of, and they tell me. I go up to the room, knock on the door; It’s a group of like 8 or 9 people, Black and Latinx.

The hotel employee goes up to investigate, but doesn’t find anything significant.

I tell them someone reported the smell of it and asked if they had it (the room didn’t smell strongly of it, but it’s clear that they at least had been smoking before entering the hotel). They assured me they didn’t, and I left it at that. I can’t ask to search the room, and they were keeping quiet, so I apologized and left.

But despite this, the hotel guest persists.

About 10 minutes later, the same guest called down to complain except this time he said, “I know you probably can’t call the cops, but I can if you want.” “No, sir, I do not need you to call the cops on that guest. I will check on them again.” “I can do it, just let me know.”

So the employee goes up again, but doesn’t find anything.

Honestly, this time I just do a walk-by of the room; I still can’t smell anything, and in my hotel, you can smell smoke almost as soon as you step off the elevator. I go back down, am chillin’ watching Daredevil season 3, when a guest walks into the lobby. “Do you need anything, sir?” “No, I’m just waiting on someone.” I recognized his voice as the guest who’d been calling down.

It turns out the guest has taken matters into his own hands.

About 20 minutes go by, Daredevil is about to fight Bullseye for the first time, and one of my city’s finest cops, whom I know because he has been here for other problems before, walks in and says he got a call. “I didn’t–” “That was me!” this guy. “I think there’s someone smoking next to me and this fellow isn’t doing anything about it.”

So the cops go up, and to no one’s surprise, don’t find anything.

The cops go up, speak to the guests I’ve already spoken to, and come back down. I ask them if they found anything (of course, they didn’t), if they need me to sign something (they don’t), and I apologize for the guest wasting their time.

Enough was enough at this point.

One of the things we have guests sign is a paper saying if they cause a disturbance to other guests, we reserve the right to ask them to leave. This includes loud noises, verbal or physical harassment, and basically anything we feel like violates the safety or well-being of another guest.

Then he kicks the disruptive guest out!

So I asked the officers to stick around for a minute, I call the guest who had called them, and informed him he has violated our disturbance policy and needs to leave. Of course, he fights it, starts yelling at me over the phone, and refuses to leave. I ask the officers to accompany me up to the room, and together we walk this guy out of my hotel. Should’ve just listened to me in the first place.

What started as a power trip turned into a one-way trip out the door.

In the end, the guest who cried wolf found himself without a room to howl in.

When you disturb the peace, you pack your bags. Too bad he learned that lesson the hard way.

