Cat Owner Left His Pet With A Family When He Migrated To Another Country, And They Gave It To Somebody Who Lost Their Cat. Years Later The Original Owner Returns And Wants It Back.

It’s hard not to get attached to a pet that you’ve loved for years.

What would you do if you adopted a pet and then two years later, the pet’s original owner wants you to give the pet back?

Would you keep the pet anyway or give the pet back?

That’s the exact situation in today’s story.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not giving up the cat I adopted from the person who migrated to another country and recently messaged me that he’s willing to take the cat back? I rescued this lovely three-year-old Scottish fold cat named Kenai (now five years old) from a family after the “owner” left him in their care. This lovely family had twelve dogs, the most of which were medium-sized. As I arrived to their house, the unfortunate cat had been kept in a room where no dogs could approach him, since they were concerned about what would happen to him. They said they aren’t fond of cats.

He asked about the cat’s history.

To my surprise, they said I could adopt the cat as my own since they knew I recently lost my cat at that time. Before I accepted their generous offer, I asked the whereabouts of the owner. They told me he couldn’t bring Kenai with him upon migrating since it was beyond his “expenses” and also assured me, they won’t give Kenai back to his owner since they made it clear the cat was already given to them by the owner and they’re planning to give Kenai to me. (Owner also adopted Kenai from his friend who also migrated to another country, poor kitty)

Two years later, the owner wants the cat back.

Now, 2 years after, the owner messaged me that he’s planning to get the him back. The former owner also knew Kenai was in my care but didn’t even bother messaging me about how he was doing or shared expenses if he had plans getting him back lol (vaccine, vitamins, food, litter, treats, & toys) for 2 year. Here’s the thing, I’m afraid I’ve grown attached to the cat. I love him and I can’t afford losing him. I’m afraid he might bring the cat with him to the country he’s currently staying.

He’s ignoring the original owner’s messages.

I am ignoring his messages and kept him on delivered. I also won’t be giving him away my new address where I am staying so he couldn’t go where near to this sweet boy. I even got Kenai a partner at March so he wouldn’t feel lonely whenever I’m at work. So, Reddit, AITA of a furparent? 🙁

That’s a tough situation.

It’d be hard to give up a cat that you thought was yours.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

The current owner is the real owner.

He should keep the cat.

The original owner should get a different cat.

Only return him for a price…

The former owner might end up abandoning the cat again.

You can’t give a cat away and then expect to get it back!

Good luck finding him, anyway.

