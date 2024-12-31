Pet Owner Said People Need To Know About A Service That Chewy Offers. – ‘That’s more than I get from my normal vet.’

This is great news if you’re a pet owner!

A woman named Olivia posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about a service Chewy offers that is pretty amazing.

Olivia said, “On Chewy, you can live chat with a vet for totally for free, 24/7, if something is wrong with your pet.”

She added, “They were having me do everything from, like, send pictures of his gums, ask me questions about his vitals. They were teaching me what signs to look for, and it just gave me peace of mind.”

Olivia called it an “amazing resource” and said that she was sent a follow-up email after her online chat was finished that summarized the discussion.

She said, “That’s more than I get from my normal vet. Chewy stan for life.”

Here’s the video.

Chewy for the win!

