Poshmark Customer Wasn’t Happy With Her Experience When A Package Shows Up Completely Empty. – ‘Ordered shoes from @Poshmark and got a letter instead.’

This is a weird one, folks!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the strange experience she had after she ordered a pair of shoes from Poshmark.

The woman told viewers, “I ordered something off of Poshmark, and it came today. Guess what was inside? It’s just an envelope that says, ‘Hey, you’ve gotten your order. Please accept it on Poshmark.'”

She continued, “So now I’ve had to open up a case with Poshmark. I’ve said I did not receive the correct item, and Poshmark is like, ‘Okay, great, we’re gonna send you a label so that you can send it back to the seller.’”

She added, “So, what? I’m gonna send this card back, and then the seller’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, they didn’t send me the [package] back.’ You sent me a card! Don’t be screwing me out of my 150 bucks.”

The caption to her video reads, “Ordered shoes from @Poshmark and got a letter instead. Seller used the tracking for this card lolol #nope #notplaying #wheremyshoes.”

Care to explain, Poshmark?

