Rude Couple Berates This Frazzled Mom, So Her Kid Sneaks Items Into Their Cart Leading To A Hilarious Checkout Meltdown

Sometimes, the best payback comes from the smallest hands.

So, what would you do if you saw a pair of kids hilariously outsmart someone who just belittled their mom? Would you step in? Or would you just sit back and enjoy the show?

In the following story, a shopping trip takes an unexpected turn, proving that even kids can dish out perfect petty revenge.

Here’s how it all went down.

A delight to watch Earlier, I was out with my wife, going grocery shopping in our local supermarket. There was a young family with the mum looking quite frazzled getting their shopping in and one of “those” couples pushing a trolley around. We live in an area where many folks work in finance, legal, and betting, and many couples fall into the “dual income, no kids yet” bracket. They have lots of disposable income and an attitude to match. The supermarket has a bank of very expensive EV chargers, and they are always full. The DINKY couple was doing a self-scan shop and had their shopping bags all ready in their trolley. Anyway, onto what happened.

This guy messed with the wrong kid.

The frazzled mum was getting her shopping, and her 2 kids were making a bit of a nuisance of themselves. Kids are kids, and sometimes shopping is boring. They ran around the cheese aisle and bumped the DINKY couple’s trolley. The man said something to the older kid and then berated the frazzled mum in front of everyone before walking off. The mum told her kids off, and they appeared to behave.

Here’s where everything backfired on the man.

I say appeared because as soon as the DINKY couple had their backs turned, the older kid was slipping totally random things into their bags in their shopping trolley before dashing back to his mother.

I passed the self-scan checkout to see the DINKY couple had been picked out for a check scan of their bags, and one of the items the kids had slipped in was one other item scanned. They had to unpack everything onto a normal checkout to have everything scanned, and I heard him say, “I don’t need corn plasters, and I certainly didn’t put them into the bag; it must have been you.” When you see kids less than 10 years old getting diamond-quality petty revenge like this, you know the world is still a good place.

Too funny! This makes you wonder if the guy eventually realized who actually did it.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.

This person’s wife did this to someone.

They definitely could’ve been nicer.

Seems to be true most of the time.

This is spot on.

Next time, the couple should just mind their business and go on about their day.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.