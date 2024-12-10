Sam’s Club Shopper Warns You Might Want To Avoid Getting Drinks From Soda Fountains

Are any fountain drinks safe anymore?

There has been an onslaught of gross videos about soda machines lately, and here’s another one to check out.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how they weren’t thrilled about the soda they got from a Sam’s Club store.

The TikTokker got a cup of Mountain Dew from a Sam’s Club soda fountain…but they noticed there were mysterious, black objects floating in the drink after the carbonation settled.

The caption reads, “What’s even more nasty is coming back to the same one a week later to see if they ‘cleaned it’ properly like they said they would.”

Check out the video.

@gettyworld Replying to @bella2sheistyyy 🤢🤮what’s even more nasty is coming back to the same one a werk later to see if they “cleaned it” properly like they said they would #samsclub @Sam’s Club #fyp ♬ original sound – 💰

The TikTokker posted another video and it appears that this is nothing new for this Sam’s Club location…

Take a look.

Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this viewer had quite a story to tell…

That doesn’t look good, does it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!