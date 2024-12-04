She Accepted Her Ex’s Kids After He Cheated, But Shut Him Out When He Tried To Apologize For His Past Infidelity

It’s always awkward when you run into an ex, especially from a relationship that ended on messy terms.

After years of healing, one woman has no problem embracing her ex’s wife and kids.

That is, until he begins demanding the one thing she’s not ready to give: forgiveness.

AITA for not allowing my ex on my property but allowing his kids? My (33f) Ex, Rick (35m), and I broke up 11 years ago after I caught him cheating. It was a messy break up and we haven’t talked since then. In the time since, we have both gotten married and had kids.

She was adjusting well to her new life and had built up a community around her.

Surprisingly, our kids are around the same age. Mine are 8 and six, his are 7, 6 and 3. In the past year, I have become good friends with my next door neighbors who also have kids aged 7 and 1. Since my neighbor’s oldest is good friends with both of my kids, I allow them to come play on our swing set whenever they would like. There is no fence between our yards and the kid is super well-behaved.

It seems her community was also connected with her ex, but she navigated everything gracefully.

A few months ago, I learned my neighbors are very close to Rick. This isn’t a problem for me. They messaged me asking if Rick’s kids could also come play on the swing set. I agreed and the kids all had a blast. It became a common occurrence.

Until she got pushed too far.

The problem started when I found Rick in my yard playing with the kids. Normally it’s his wife over and I’ve become friends with her. I wasn’t going to pitch a fit, because I normally won’t tell an adult they can’t be where their kids are.

Rick started to overstep his bounds, big time.

HOWEVER, Rick has slowly tried to start talking to myself and my husband. I tolerated it at first until Rick tried to apologize for cheating. I told him I didn’t want to hear it. I told him I didn’t want to be friends with him, I would prefer not to interact with him.

Rick wasn’t just going to let this slide.

He didn’t take it well and started saying I was a petty jerk who couldn’t let things go. I told him to leave, that he wasn’t welcome on my property anymore.

Rick’s wife was surprisingly understanding, but Rick on the other hand…

I let his wife know that her and the kids were still welcome. She said she understood and I thought that was the end of it. Well.. word gets around quick in a small town and I’m now being bombarded with messages from mutual friends saying that I’m being petty and I can’t allow Rick’s family over but not him.

She thinks she’s more than justified for refusing to forgive him.

I tell people I don’t want to deal with him but everyone is saying that I’m in the wrong on this one and just need to forgive and move on or not allow the kids over. AITA?

Some wounds just can’t be healed so easily.

What did redditors have to say?

Once again, Rick reveals his true character.

His apologizing skills leave a lot to be desired.

She doesn’t owe her ex anything – especially forgiveness.

This user see’s right through Rick’s paper-thin facade.

They say time mends all wounds, but some relationships are just beyond repair.

Forgiveness must be earned, not demanded.

