She Hid Her Necklace Before Her Little Sister Could Choke On It, But It Made Her Cry And Her Stepmom is Angry With Her For It

AITA for taking my necklace away from my sister? I am 16 and attended a sporting event yesterday with my family, including my one-year-old sister, who I’ll call Ellie. She’s super attached to me, so I had her on my lap during the game.

At one point, Ellie started to get really fussy and fidgety. She started tugging on my necklace, and trying to put the charm in her mouth. I told her “no-no, sweetie” and took the necklace away from her. We did this back and forth a few more times before I gave up and stuck the necklace down my shirt so she couldn’t get to it. When she realized that she couldn’t get it anymore, she had a very loud meltdown.

My stepmom stepped in at this point, but she was absolutely mortified. She started lecturing me about “Being the grown up here” and that I should have let Ellie have the necklace because it would have kept her quiet. She even threw in an “I’m sorry sissy was mean to you” to Ellie. AITA for taking my necklace away from my baby sister?

