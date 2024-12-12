She Inherited Her Mom’s House But Then A Family Friend Said Her Mom Wanted Her To Have The House Instead. So She Had To Call The Police To Remove Her From The Property.

Grief is hard enough without major drama, but it happens.

AITA for getting the cops to forcibly remove an old family friend from my property resulting in a charge? My mother passed away last year from a long battle with cancer. She was in her early 70s and I was an only child so I inherited everything. We bought a house with it and we only had to pay out for utilities. So we had a lot more disposable income and we could finally give our 2 kids what they deserved. We moved in about 6 months ago and it started off fine until OF, my mom’s best friend, came into the picture.

Unbeknownst to me, my mom said to OF at the end that I’d take care of her and the house was vaguely mentioned. About a month ago, OF turns up in her car with her three kids and what looks like some of her belongings. She stepped out and knocked on the door to speak to me. Me: OF I wasn’t expecting to see you. OF: sorry. I wanted to allow you the time to grieve. However, I’m here because of what your mom promised me. Me: promised you? OF: she said you’d look after me and the house so obviously she wants me and the kids to live here because she wanted us to have the house! Me: OF, this is my house. Idk what mom told you but she was very ill, very delirious and in her will, I got everything. OF: that’s not right. She promised me I’d be looked after. Me: well I’m sorry but you have no claim to this house or anything she left behind. I’m sorry you’ve been led to believe that but this house is owned by my wife and I. I would appreciate it if you would leave.

She got her kids out of the car and made them sit on my lawn. They were there for 3 hours and I basically called the cops. The kids were picked up by a relative, but OF refused arrest and was dragged away in a car. She was bailed but is facing a minor charge of trespassing and a fine. She has been rallying around everyone in my family to convince them that I robbed her of her inheritance. I even had to provide proof to the police that my wife and I own the house and even a copy of my moms will. They even spoke to mom’s lawyers who all confirm OF doesn’t have a legal foot to stand on. She is now facing charges of harassment. I think maybe I could have dealt with this more rationally as she was led to believe something different so AITA?

