She Laughed At Her Property Manager After She Told Her She Had To Get Rid Of Her Ugly Furniture

There is an invisible line in disagreements and if you cross it, there could be consequences.

The person in this story is unsure if she crossed this line after disagreeing with her property manager. Check out what happened.

AITA for laughing and telling my property manager to get stuffed? I’m a model tenant. Always paid my rent on time, I’m a bit neurotic when it comes to cleaning, quiet and respectful and I’ve been renting this house for 8 years. The owners adore me. My old property manager was a peach to deal with but she moved on to a different company and I met my new property manager this morning when she came around to do an inspection.

But there was a problem.

I took the day off work because I wanted to meet her and it was going well until she passed me the report saying that everything looked good, but I had to remove the two armchairs in the living room. I asked what was wrong with them and she said that they were ‘ratty and an eyesore’. The said armchairs in question I’ve had for 3 years however I got them off a friend who didn’t want them anymore. The leather is worn and torn, they’re an awful shade of green/brown and yeah, they’re ugly as all heck, but they’re the most comfortable armchairs I’ve ever sunk into. They don’t smell or anything either. I told her they’ve never been an issue before and the previous manager had shown photos of the living room to the owners and they’d never said anything either. She was kind of rude and snapped saying that (old manager) isn’t the property manager now, but she is and that I should take her advice because she can and will feed back everything to the owners.

Then intrusive thoughts took hold.

I don’t know if it was a power trip or something that she was on but I scoffed/laughed at her and said, “Yeah nah, get stuffed” without thinking I followed this with, “Sorry but your job is to make sure the house is being maintained, not to come in and tell me to ditch my stuff.” The inspection ended on a sour note and she ended with “If those arm chairs are here next inspection then I’ll follow it up with the owners. Just remember that my feedback is a deciding factor in whether or not you continue to stay here.” A bit rude. I didn’t think much of it. I told my mum and she said I was unnecessarily rude, so AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree, but going above the property manager’s head like this could be a problem next time you need the PM.

It definitely feels like a power trip. Someone needs to get a life.

Yes. Does her lease say she needs good taste? I doubt it.

I doubt this would worth, but it would get the point across.

Like Martin Crane’s share on Frasier (minus the duct tape).

I bet she has super uncomfortable furniture.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.