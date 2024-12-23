She Let Her Friend Stay With Her While He Was In Town For A Job Interview, But Her 11-Year-Old Kid Didn’t Like The Way The Friend Treated Their Dogs

If you have small dogs in the house, is it okay for them to be on the furniture?

The answer probably varies, but for the 11-year-old kid and his mom in today’s story, the answer is that it’s perfectly fine.

The problem is that the mom’s friend is visiting, and he doesn’t want the dogs on the couch – even though it’s not his house.

In retaliation, the 11-year-old makes the friend’s life miserable!

Let’s see what he does…

My moms old friend was being a jerk to our animals so I punished him when I was 11 When I was 11 my mom had this friend that was really annoying. Around his 40s, and he had a job interview around where we live. They were in a high school friend group together so she just let him stay in our guest room for 4 days while he went to the interviews and all that work stuff. They still talk here and there now on Facebook but she even finds him annoying.

The friend didn’t want the dogs on the couch.

At the time we had a cat Nancy and our two dogs. Our dogs have always been allowed on the couch. They are pretty tiny and we just don’t care. but whenever this guy came over he would try to boss me and my animals around all the time. He would push them off the couch pretty harshly and even made weird unwanted comments to my mom that she would get upset at.

Neither of them got any sleep one night!

Being 11 I took advantage of his stay with us with torture. He had to wake up at 6 am one morning so the night before I kept sneaking out my bedroom window and making his car alarm go off every 20-30 min for about 3 hours. He thought someone was trying to break into his car so he spent half the night awake.

She also took advantage of the friend’s cat allergies.

Then I found out he was allergic to cats (not seriously) and I know this is evil but I was 11 and didn’t think just a kid being dumb. But he had this stupid bucket hat so I cut some of my cat Nancy’s hair and sprinkled some in his hat and rubbed hair all over his pillow in his guest room. The next day he had terrible allergies. His eyes were red and he was all itchy and had to go home 2 days early.

They posted pictures of him on Facebook too.

And if that wasn’t enough I made a hate page dedicated to Dave. All my friends where we would find weird pictures of him from Facebook and upload them to an old Instagram account calling it escape Dave. I would share the acc but I can’t find it anywhere now. I was an evil kid (so worth it)

That was evil!

That kid must’ve been sneaky to do all of that stuff without him mom finding out and stopping him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader agrees that she was an evil genius.

Here’s a tip about the cat fur…

This reader doesn’t think she was evil at all.

Another reader can’t stop laughing!

And here’s a pet pun…

The revenge was pretty impressive for an 11-year-old!

She knew who she liked and who she didn’t.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.