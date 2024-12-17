She Made Sure Her Apartment Had A No-Pet Clause Because She Is Allergic To Dogs, But Then One Day Her Roommate Walked In Holding A Puppy

Allergies are serious business.

While some can be deadly, others can be very uncomfortable.

Either way, it’s important for people with allergies to avoid the things they are allergic to.

In today’s story, the person with allergies is allergic to dogs.

Now the roommate is pet-sitting a dog, and she wants to rat him out to the landlady, but should she?

Read on for all the details…

WIBTA for telling my landlady that my roommate has brought in a dog to our house against the lease, and without asking while knowing I’m an asthmatic? Hi all, my roommate surprised me by bringing a puppy into the house without asking if it was okay with all of the housemates. Just shows up one day in the kitchen holding a puppy. A bit of a note, I have moderate to severe asthma as well as pollen and and pet dander allergies.

The roommate wasn’t even going to tell the other roommates about the puppy.

Summer time can already be rough for me but to add a dog on top of that is just that much more difficult. The dog was in the house for a week before I found out about it. The roommate wasn’t going to tell us that he had it. But I could feel my breathing degrading.

The roommate claimed he was pet sitting.

He just walked into the kitchen with it one day. He said he was pet sitting for his sister. I asked him for how long, a couple days? A week? A month? He dismissively said “I don’t know.”

They’re not supposed to have pets in their apartment.

There is a no pets clause on our lease. The first thing I asked when I was looking at the house was “no pets no smoking correct?” The landlady said yes.

She is also recovering from Covid.

I had to leave my last apartment because my neighbor was smoking cigarettes indoors. I’m recovering from the Covid-19 and have diminished lung function as my recovery has taken a looong time. Usually a can get by with my daily Advair inhaler but now I’m having to use antihistamines, my steroidal inhaler, my rescue inhaler and last night my nebulizer.

She is considering telling the landlady about the dog.

I actually love dogs but I just can’t be around them, if it were for a day or two I could put up with it, but just for an undefined amount of time isn’t going to be possible for me. I am polite but I don’t want to be taken advantage of. We are on separate leases renting rooms in a single house. WIBTA to bring up the pet sitting situation with my landlady? If it helps I live in Ontario, Canada.

I think she should explain her situation to the roommate before going to the landlady.

But if that’s not helpful, then she definitely needs to report the dog.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Living in Ontario might be a big problem.

Here’s the US perspective…

Talking to the roommate might be helpful.

The roommate should’ve asked first.

Seriously, it might be impossible to do anything about the dog in Ontario.

Moving out might end up being the only solution.

This is a rough one.

