She Told Her Husband To Label Their To-Go Boxes So There Wouldn’t Be Any Confusion, But He Refused And Accidentally Gave Her Leftovers To Their Child

When you bring home leftovers from a restaurant, how do you tell which leftovers are which unless you open all the boxes?

This man shares that his wife had a simple solution for telling the boxes apart – label them!

He didn’t like that idea, and now he’s wondering if he messed up.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA – Gave my kid my wife’s restaurant leftovers My wife, kid, and I went out to eat the other day to a Mongolian restaurant that is rather far away. An it’s not easy to get another order. Each of us had distinctly different stir fry meals.

His wife wanted to label their to-go boxes, but he said there is no need to do so.

We each got to-go boxes, and my wife asked that we label who’s is whose. I told her we didn’t need to do that because I could tell the difference. Mine had banana peppers, my kid had two different types of noddles. And my wife’s had neither multiple types of noodles nor banana peppers.

He and his kid ate their leftover food.

The following day, my wife was away and the kid and I ate our leftovers, leaving alone what I thought were my wife’s. The next day, my wife notices that her stir fry is gone. Apparently, her leftovers also had the two types of noodles that we originally only discussed my kid had.

His wife got upset that her food was no longer available.

When my kid and I ate our leftovers, I pulled out the first two to-go boxes. I saw one had banana peppers and the other had two types of noodles and figured those were ours. My wife is bummed because she was really looking forward to the leftovers, and jokingly upset at me now.

She emphasized that they should have labeled their leftovers.

She tells me I was wrong for saying we didn’t need to label the leftovers. She also said I should have opened all 3 to-go boxes before eating any leftovers. So Reddit, AITA for not opening up all 3 to-go boxes before the kid and I ate our respective food?

Yes, he’s wrong. His wife was right. Labeling the to-go boxes would’ve prevented this problem.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story on Reddit.

He owes her a takeout box, says this user.

While this person calls him lazy.

Uh oh! People are calling out the husband.

Listen to your wife, sir.

Indeed, we all learned a lesson here.

He really should’ve listened to his wife!

