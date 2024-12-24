She Went To A Restaurant To Pick Up Her Take Out Order, But She Was Grossed Out By A Dog That Was Sniffing Her Bags

Dogs love to sniff especially if they smell food, but sometimes it’s not appropriate for a dog to sniff everything, especially when we’re talking about someone else’s food!

In today’s story, a lady lets her dog sniff the to go order bags at a restaurant.

Another customer thinks this is really gross, and they get into an argument.

See how the story plays out…

AITA for telling another customer in a restaurant that it was disgusting to let her dog smell other people’s food? For background: (Let me preface this by saying that I love dogs, just not next to my food.) I was picking up my food from a popular salad chain in NYC when I noticed that another customer was in there with her dog. She was holding her dog up — it wasn’t on the ground or in a bag– and it’s face and paws were all up in people’s food pickup orders. It’s a dog so it was sniffing.

She understands but found it pretty gross.

I get it, dogs are curious especially around food. But I also saw the dog outside before going in and saw that the dog urinated on the ground prior to going into the restaurant and that it’s paws stepped into its own urine. I was disgusted to see that its paws were so close to the food, in addition to its face sniffing all around everyone’s food. I noticed that not all of the lids were fully covering the food waiting for pickup.

She confronted the lady about her dog.

I told this person that I thought it was disgusting to hold her dog up so close to everyone’s food. I left the restaurant and she followed me outside basically harassing me. She said that her dog was a service dog. I told her I didn’t know what that had to do with the fact that she was holding her dog up to other people’s food and that was still disgusting for people who are picking up their own food orders.

She offered a suggestion…

I asked why she couldn’t just put the dog on the ground or in a bag when she went inside the restaurant, but she just kept repeating that it was a service dog. I realized that I wasn’t going to get through to her with my point so I left, but she just kept shouting at me as I was trying to walk away. AITA here for calling this person out and saying that it was disgusting to let her dog be so close to other people’s food?

Maybe it would’ve been better to tell an employee at the restaurant and have them tell the lady to put the dog on the ground.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This doesn’t sound like a service dog.

It sounds like a FAKE service dog.

The lady shouldn’t have been allowed to bring her dog in the restaurant.

Here’s what she should’ve told the manager.

Seriously, the health department needs to be notified.

It’s not too much to ask for her service dog to be on the floor.

Blech.

