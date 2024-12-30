December 30, 2024 at 6:47 am

Shopper Put Dyson On Blast After She Tried To Return Her $600 Airwrap When It Broke

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@gachelraede

Dyson…you’re officially on this woman’s **** list.

Her name is Rachel and she posted a video on TikTok to complain about the company because of the issues she had with a product she bought from them.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on Rachel’s video reads “Plz this is SOO DRAMATIC Dyson is making my mom video call them to PROVE that their $600 blow dryer doesn’t work before they let her return it.”

Source: TikTok

In the video’s caption, Rachel added that she thinks it’s “insane” for the company to blame customers for bad products.

Yeesh!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@gachelraede

@Dyson USA hey so this is insane‼️ dont blame customers for faulty products xoxo

♬ world insured – the g man

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer nailed it.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer has been there.

Source: TikTok

Let’s see how we can make returns even more complicated!

