Sixty-Year-Old Bridesmaid Got A Skimpy Dress Altered To Make It More Modest, But Now The Bride Says That She’s Ruined The Wedding

When it comes to a wedding, what the bride says goes, right?

But what if it is making the bridesmaids really, really uncomfortable?

That’s exactly what happened in this story, when the dress she picked was totally inappropriate for her bridesmaids.

Read on to find out the full, dramatic tale.

AITA for altering a bridesmaid dress so it’s not so revealing? My brother Joe (55) is about to marry Sue (27). A few months ago, Sue asked both me (60) and my sister June (53) to be bridesmaids. I was touched, as I have only met Sue a few times (they live in another state). Besides myself and June, there are four other bridesmaids, all under 30. When Sue sent me the link for the bridesmaid dress, I was horrified. I’m sure the dress will look lovely on her young friends, but I would not want to be seen wearing it in public. It has a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, so clingy that it would reveal every lump on my rump. Please understand that I am not a prude. I am reasonably fit, and I enjoy dressing up, but I am 60 years old. I would not be comfortable showing that much skin at a formal event with all of our relatives present.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this brewing drama played out.

I called Sue and nicely asked if there’s a more modest version I could wear. She insisted that this was the dress she wanted all her bridesmaids in. She wouldn’t budge, and not wanting to cause family strife, I didn’t push it. (June doesn’t like it either, but she’s a marathon runner so she can pull it off!) So I ordered the dress several sizes too large. I took it to a seamstress and had her take it in so it fits, but doesn’t cling so tightly to my backside. Using some of the extra fabric, she fixed the neckline so it wasn’t so revealing. She also lowered the height of the thigh slit to a few inches above my knee, rather than nearly to my underwear. The adjustments are very subtle and hardly noticeable. It actually looks great on me now. When Sue heard I’d had the dress altered, she flew into a rage! She texted me that she does not want a “chopped up dress” in her wedding pictures. I sent her photos of me wearing it, but she’s not having it. Joe called and told me that I’ve been “disinvited” from the wedding party, and they have replaced me with another friend.

Yikes! Read on to find out what happened next.

I thought they didn’t want me at the wedding at all, so I cancelled my hotel reservation (I hadn’t bought my plane ticket yet). Clearly I’ve upset Sue, and I don’t want there to be conflict on her big day. Plus, I’m afraid there would be awkward questions about why my sister is a bridesmaid and I am not. It seems to me it would be less awkward for them to respond to any questions about me with a vague “she was unable to make the trip” answers. I’m also not keen on spending more money on this event where I don’t really feel welcome. I’ve already dropped several hundred on the dress, alterations, and matching shoes.

Let’s see how this woman’s brother, the groom, reacted.

I let Joe know I still am very happy for him and will of course send them a generous wedding gift. But he said they did want me there, and now he’s not speaking to me at all, and Sue is telling June that I “ruined” her wedding. I just altered the dress so that I wouldn’t feel naked. And once that blew up, I didn’t really want to go to the wedding. AITA?

People are way too understanding with brides sometimes.

Yes, that’s the dress she wants her bridesmaids to wear, but she needs to spare a thought about their dignity too.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This poster agreed that the bride should have been more thoughtful.

However, others suggested that the bridesmaid shouldn’t have made alterations to the dress.

While this person thought that all-round, everyone was making bad choices.

Maybe the bride should have got to know her future sisters in law before asking them to be bridesmaids.

Even better, she should have chosen an age-appropriate dress.

This bride is totally out of order.

