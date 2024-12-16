December 16, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Subway Employee Shows How The Company’s Steak Sandwiches Are Made Behind The Scenes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jessiebingham4

Sometimes, it’s better to NOT know how your food is made…

And this might be one of those times.

A Subway worker named Jessie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how the sandwich chain’s steak sandwiches are made.

Source: TikTok

Jessie said, “Y’all ever wonder what is behind the scenes of Subway? Well, I gotta do some steak, so…”

Source: TikTok

She showed viewers a hunk of meat and said, “That’s your steak, what I put on your sandwich.”

Hmmm…that doesn’t look too appetizing…

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@jessiebingham4

Behind the scenes working at Subway #subway

♬ original sound – texas.sweetheart19

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer just doesn’t get it.

Source: TikTok

Proceed with caution…

