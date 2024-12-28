December 28, 2024 at 6:47 pm

T.J. Maxx Shopper Put The STore Blast After He Got The Wrong Product. – ‘This needs to be fixed ASAP.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess we need to start opening boxes in stores now, huh?

A man named Aaron posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he got a big surprise after he made a purchase at T.J. Maxx.

Aaron said he found an All-Clad colander for sale for $30 at a T.J. Maxx store, which is $50 cheaper than the price listed on All-Clad’s website.

He told viewers he was happy about his score…until he got home.

Aaron said, “It was not an All-Clad stainless steel colander.”

The colander wasn’t the one Aaron thought he bought and when he looked closely, the brand wasn’t All-Clad, but MIU.

He said, “Either one of two things happened. Someone returned this colander, pretending that it was All-Clad when it was not after buying an All-Clad. Or two, this is on All-Clad or on T.J. Maxx.”

Aaron added, “This needs to be fixed ASAP. And if you’re going to T.J. Maxx or other stores like that, watch out.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer has been there.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared how they do it.

Sounds kinda shady, huh?

