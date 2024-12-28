T.J. Maxx Shopper Put The STore Blast After He Got The Wrong Product. – ‘This needs to be fixed ASAP.’

I guess we need to start opening boxes in stores now, huh?

A man named Aaron posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he got a big surprise after he made a purchase at T.J. Maxx.

Aaron said he found an All-Clad colander for sale for $30 at a T.J. Maxx store, which is $50 cheaper than the price listed on All-Clad’s website.

He told viewers he was happy about his score…until he got home.

Aaron said, “It was not an All-Clad stainless steel colander.”

The colander wasn’t the one Aaron thought he bought and when he looked closely, the brand wasn’t All-Clad, but MIU.

He said, “Either one of two things happened. Someone returned this colander, pretending that it was All-Clad when it was not after buying an All-Clad. Or two, this is on All-Clad or on T.J. Maxx.”

Aaron added, “This needs to be fixed ASAP. And if you’re going to T.J. Maxx or other stores like that, watch out.”

