A Teacher Asked Her Student To Teach His Classmates The French Language, So He Did Exactly That But Also Taught Them Hilarious Responses That Made No Sense

If you’re the teacher, you’re supposed to teach the class—not ask a student to teach his classmates.

This guy shares that his teacher insisted that he coach his fellow students on learning French.

He complied… but also made sure that his classmates learned nonsense stuff.

Read the story below for the full details.

The monkey is in the swimming pool. I had just, for various reasons, moved from Montreal to Norfolk (the real one, UK). Having lived in a bilingual city, my French was excellent, and having a pretentious twat for a mother, I spoke it with a Parisian accent. (Which got me in many, many fights in Montreal).

This guy attests that his teacher is bad at speaking French.

The cast: IT, the incompetent teacher; C, my classmates, and Me, the man who recast the Methusalah bell for the abbot. My homeroom teacher was also the school’s French teacher, and she was bad. I don’t mean she wasn’t great, I mean she spoke French with a Norfolk accent you could float rocks on. I mean, “Born-Jaw Moi Clarrrsssss, Comon sa-varrrr?”

His teacher asked him to teach his fellow students.

Going in to our GCSE year, she wanted me to take French (as it would increase her average grade). And insisted that I “coach” my fellow students. And this is where malicious compliance kicked in. Because she never said I had to teach them accurately.

So he did… and he went a little further.

Over the next few months, I fully messed with her mind. Teaching my friends to speak properly (which was tricky, that accent again). This left her with students that legitimately spoke better French than she did. But I went further.

He taught them how they would respond to a question they don’t know the answer to.

See, I taught everyone in my year that the correct response to a question when you didn’t know the answer was… “Le singe est dans la piscine.” For those who don’t speak French, this translates to, “The monkey is in the swimming pool.”

Of course, the teacher got mad at him!

At first, she was slightly annoyed. Then she was angry. Which was when the rest of the years adopted the phrase. Within three months, she was having screaming tantrums which, naturally, stopped a group of teenagers from winding her up. She ended up taking a break from teaching for her “mental health.”

She never should’ve let him teach!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user loves the story.

While this person shares their personal experience with teaching middle school students.

Here’s a personal thought.

The accent is unique, says this person.

Finally, another personal experience.

If she doesn’t want to teach the class, she shouldn’t be a teacher!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.