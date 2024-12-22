Teacher Tried To Enforce Classroom Inclusivity Rules At A Private Event, So A Mother Took Drastic Measures

While parenting comes with a long list of responsibilities, many would agree that hosting an entire classroom in a small apartment shouldn’t be one of them.

When her son’s teacher, intent on not leaving anyone out, tried to insist the mother invite everyone to a birthday party, one mother found herself going a little overboard in her refusal.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for suggesting my teacher host my son’s party at her house? My son “Sam” had his ninth birthday today, but we’re having the actual “party” tomorrow night, which is basically just a sleepover at our apartment with two friends. One is in his class, and the other is in a different one (same school though).

However, she soon received some opposition to her plan.

Before my son even got home from the bus, I got a call from his teacher “Lorna” requesting that the party involve all the students in the class. She learned about it because it came up as the class wished him a happy birthday.

The mother tries to refuse, but the teacher insists.

At first, I politely refused, saying that’s not reasonable, but she insisted to make sure nobody was left out. I responded by saying that she has no say in who is at my home ever and that even if she did, my apartment simply cannot accommodate 32 kids and guardians. She argued that because other students are involved, she does have a say and that I should have the party somewhere that can accommodate all students.

So then the mother said something that caught the teacher off guard.

I was ready to either hang up or tell her off, but what she said at the end sparked an idea. I asked her, “Okay, what’s your address?” When she asked why, I told her that since she thinks she has a say and wants all her students to be a part, we might as well have the party at her house and requested her address again.

She really doubles down on this approach.

There was a pause before she said that’s not exactly what she meant. I told her that no, if she wants everyone to attend, she should be the one to make it work, then I hung up. This is where I probably became the AH.

And then she took it one step further.

Out of curiosity, I easily found her address (her social media is not private at all) and emailed her, asking, “How does this email sound?” with an excerpt to the group email chain saying that Lorna has offered to host Sam’s birthday party at her home and to come after school to X address.

I was NOT planning on actually sending that to anyone else but her. I just wanted to prove the point and felt I was being sarcastic, but I know tone is hard online.

The spooked teacher backed down, but now she’s wondering if she went too far.

She responded asking me not to send it and told me to do whatever I want for the birthday, saying she does not care anymore. When I vented to my husband about it, he called me unhinged but agreed with my point. I’ll admit, I have a bit of a habit of going overboard when I feel wronged and probably went nuts, but I can’t believe the audacity of this lady. AITA?

This is way too much drama for one birthday party.

Reddit is sure to have plenty of opinions about this.

This commenter agrees she definitely went a little over the rails towards the end…

It’s not fair for the teacher to try and control what goes on in the apartments of her students.

But there was no need to threaten the teacher.

The mother’s overzealous approach could even land her in legal trouble.

Sometimes being right isn’t as important as being reasonable.

