Teen Refuses To Visit Dad’s House When He’s Away, So Stepmom Calls Her a Brat

When a 15-year-old follows a court-ordered custody plan, things get complicated.

Her dad’s work keeps him away, so she only visits when he’s home.

But stepmom isn’t happy with this and wants her there to help out—even when Dad’s gone.

Drama ensues, especially when family tensions are already running high.

AITA for not going to my dad’s house when he isn’t there? My parents got divorced when I (15f) was 2 and my dad remarried when I was 4. My dad always had a job that took him away from home for days or sometimes weeks at a time. Because of this, the custody schedule my parents have for me isn’t a traditional one but is dependent on my dad being home. If he’s not in town I don’t go to his house. If he is I go for a few days or a week depending on how long he’s home for.

So basically, your custody schedule runs on Dad Airlines—flights subject to availability.

My dad’s wife has argued in the past that I should be allowed to spend dad’s time at the house with her if dad isn’t around but mom and the courts disagree. This has meant they don’t get along. My mom and dad’s wife hate each other and my dad resents mom for upsetting his wife. He’s really rude to her when they have to talk, even in front of me. Mom stays civil but cool. My dad’s wife is just really rude to mom if she says anything to or about her. Things only got worse when my half siblings came along and my mom wouldn’t agree to send me over if dad wasn’t around. She did ask me if I wanted to go over more, but I didn’t. She never told them that so they still blame her.

Ah, the classic “stepmom wants bonus custody, mom says no, and dad’s throwing passive-aggressive tantrums” family drama.

My dad left a week ago and he’ll be gone for another three weeks. His wife was struggling with my half -siblings because she was sick, some of them were sick, and one of my half-siblings has ADHD and wasn’t sick so was going stir crazy. She asked me to come over to help out and I didn’t. She asked me two more times and I still didn’t go. My dad called Sunday night and asked why I didn’t go and at least help out for 10 or 15 minutes. I told him I didn’t want to. My grandparents don’t like dad’s wife so they refused to help her out either, and her family isn’t close to her. Dad told me to just do it, but I didn’t, and then Monday dad told me I was being a brat. Things were falling apart there and I should be ashamed for being unwilling to do anything to help my family. He lectured me on how they’re family and it’s not fair that I don’t treat them like family, because if I did I would help. My mom told dad I’m a child and he better leave me alone. So they argued. AITA?

Between a stressed stepmom, an absent dad, and a protective mom, the situation has reached peak awkwardness.

While she sticks to the agreement, her family questions her loyalty. Is it fair to expect her to step in, or are they pushing too far?

Apparently, “family obligations” now include being a stand-in parent.

Bold move.

