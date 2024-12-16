Maintenance Man Ignored Her Request To Move His Shed, So She Reported Him. Now The Rest Of The Trailer Park Is Mad At Her.

Property disputes can be tricky, especially when one side refuses to back down.

It gets even trickier when the person who refuses to back down happens to be in charge of maintenance for the property.

When he continually encroached on his neighbor’s space with no remorse, one family found themselves in a battle for their own yard.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for reporting my neighbor to the trailer park? I live in a trailer, but not in a trailer park. I own my property, and my trailer is situated close to the edge of the property while we are building a house on the rest of it.

She explains the unusual situation further.

It’s a little unconventional, but the housing market sucks right now, and I inherited the land and the trailer from my granddad. Originally, the property was owned by the trailer park, so it’s located on what would appear to be part of the park. My immediate neighbor’s trailer is about three parking spaces away at an angle. The very middle between our homes is my property line. My small family — husband (30), son (7), and I (29F) — moved in a little over six months ago. This was great because rent is getting expensive in our area, and the property is right between my husband’s and my work, and about a five-minute drive from my son’s school.

There’s one problem neighbor, though.

My neighbor is the maintenance man for the trailer park. His entire yard is filled with sheds that hold all of his tools and equipment. For him to get to the sheds, he has to walk through my yard, which isn’t a problem since the trailer park has given him no room to store anything. However, it starts to become a problem because he is encroaching on my land.

At first, she agreed to his odd requests.

On Monday, the neighbor approached me asking if I could move my porch swing so he could move another shed back. At first, I thought he was going to put it behind his trailer and had no problem with it. However, he went on to explain that it would be moved directly next to one of his other sheds. This is on my property, and I told him the shed couldn’t go there. He said okay, and we moved on with our days.

But it became clear he had no interest in following her boundaries.

On Tuesday, I came home and found the shed next to his other shed — right where I told him no to. I thought there had been a mistake and went to talk to him.

She tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but he refused to give her any good will in return.

When I explained it to him, he got angry with me, asking where he was supposed to put it, and told me he wasn’t moving it. He claimed that since our yards were trailer park property, he could put it wherever he wanted. I told him my home and yard weren’t part of the trailer park and that he needed to move it. He slammed his door in my face.

So she decided to escalate the issue, but had more bad luck.

I then went to the office to report it, and the manager was ticked and said he would take care of it. Ever since, I’ve been told by some of the moms in the trailer park that I’m in the wrong and should just let him have this one. I don’t think I’m in the wrong because I don’t want my property overrun by sheds. So, AITA for reporting him?

This is someone’s yard we’re talking about – not a personal storage space!

What did Reddit think?

You know what they say: Give them an inch, they’ll take a mile.

An investment in a surveyor might be worth the cost, at this point.

Even a makeshift fence would go a long way at visualizing what belongs to the family and what belongs to the maintenance man.

The family needs to act — and quick.

Their refusal to let the maintenance man encroach on their space ended up making them the villain of the neighborhood.

This family is caught between a shed and a hard place.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.