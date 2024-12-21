December 21, 2024 at 4:48 am

‘The police are on their way.’ – HelloFresh Customer Said The Food She Had Delivered To Her House Was Moldy

by Matthew Gilligan

Are these frozen food delivery companies worth the price?

I’ve heard mixed reviews from folks…but this doesn’t sound good!

A woman named Saleena posted a video on TikTok about her experience with HelloFresh and let’s just say that it didn’t go too well…

Saleena showed viewers that the package she received from HelloFresh contained food that was covered in mold.

The text overlay reads, “HelloFresh, count UR days.”

The caption to her video reads, “The police are on their way.”

Yuck!

Here’s the video.

@saleeeeena

The police are on their way

♬ 10.2k Likes 10.2k – 💤

Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person isn’t having it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer isn’t a big fan of this company…

This is pretty nasty!

