The Shirk Report – Volume 817
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Elvis Presley’s generosity
– Portrait made of hair salon floor clippings
– Iceberg floats past a house in Greenland
– This tree falls in an unbelievably perfect fashion
– Danger Man has officially cast his bid for mayor
– The true star of the match makes a suprise appearance
– Nature’s surrealism
– Quickly turn jeans inside out
– These two dance like they’re puppets
– Shirt painted with bleach
– A father’s joy as his daughter walks for the first time in a machine he built
– Endless love
– Ladder to success
– Moon Io sweeping across the face of Jupiter and casting its shadow below
– Sailors used this as a lighter in the 1910s
– Brazilian beach balloon vendor
– What is going on inside?
– Rekindling a childhood hobby
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Request These Days Off to Maximize Your PTO in 2025
– This Mid-Century Gem In Oregon Is Hiding Something Special
– When the Check Came for Outdoor Dining
– Recently Discovered ‘Toadlet’ Is One of Smallest Vertebrates on Earth
– Here’s Why The Color Of Your Emoji Heart Matters
– 3 must-know tips when using AI to streamline your home life
– Ida Lupino: the fearless Hollywood star who overcame typecasting
– A hunk of coal from the Titanic could fetch $780 at auction
– What’s the Best Television Episode of All Time? People Spoke Up.
– So THAT’S Why You Need Noise To Fall Asleep
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.