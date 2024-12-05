December 5, 2024 at 12:19 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 817

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Elvis Presley’s generosity
Portrait made of hair salon floor clippings
Iceberg floats past a house in Greenland
This tree falls in an unbelievably perfect fashion
Danger Man has officially cast his bid for mayor
The true star of the match makes a suprise appearance
Nature’s surrealism
Quickly turn jeans inside out
These two dance like they’re puppets
Shirt painted with bleach
A father’s joy as his daughter walks for the first time in a machine he built
Endless love
Ladder to success
Moon Io sweeping across the face of Jupiter and casting its shadow below
Sailors used this as a lighter in the 1910s
Brazilian beach balloon vendor
What is going on inside?
Rekindling a childhood hobby
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Request These Days Off to Maximize Your PTO in 2025
This Mid-Century Gem In Oregon Is Hiding Something Special
When the Check Came for Outdoor Dining
Recently Discovered ‘Toadlet’ Is One of Smallest Vertebrates on Earth
Here’s Why The Color Of Your Emoji Heart Matters
3 must-know tips when using AI to streamline your home life
Ida Lupino: the fearless Hollywood star who overcame typecasting
A hunk of coal from the Titanic could fetch $780 at auction
What’s the Best Television Episode of All Time? People Spoke Up.
So THAT’S Why You Need Noise To Fall Asleep

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

