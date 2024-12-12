The Shirk Report – Volume 818
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Swimmer coming out of the pool just before the water’s tension breaks
– Playing with the camera’s exposure time
– Meet the sprites: One of the world’s most mysterious weather phenomenona
– Getting folks to exercise with everyday objects
– Office rules were made to be broken
– This painting ages as you walk by
– Muhammad Ali vs. little kid
– Curious kitty
– Coolest mom ever makes cardboard slide on the stairs
– This house being consumed by nature
– Dehusking, draining, shelling, and peeling coconuts
– The world before Netflix
– Just helping take out the trash
– Spider formed a web on car’s wheel during the night
– Removing paint with this special gadget
– The city of Larung Gar at an altitude of 4,000 meters
– Fighting the dad bod
– Guess I need to apply for my current job?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 15 Things That Might Be A Waste Of Money, But That People Love All The Same
– A human bird flu case is thought to be found in Canada for the first time
– The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase
– You Can Make Your iPhone Clipboard Way More Useful
– Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Stolen in 2005 Are Up for Auction
– What A Purple Butterfly Sticker Means In A NICU
– The forgotten technology that made YouTube possible
– Why are foods banned in other places still on US grocery shelves?
– Deathbed Confessions That Left Everyone Completely Shocked
– The Great New York Novelist Is Back
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.