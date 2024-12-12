December 12, 2024 at 10:49 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 818

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Swimmer coming out of the pool just before the water’s tension breaks
Playing with the camera’s exposure time
Meet the sprites: One of the world’s most mysterious weather phenomenona
Getting folks to exercise with everyday objects
Office rules were made to be broken
This painting ages as you walk by
Muhammad Ali vs. little kid
Curious kitty
Coolest mom ever makes cardboard slide on the stairs
This house being consumed by nature
Dehusking, draining, shelling, and peeling coconuts
The world before Netflix
Just helping take out the trash
Spider formed a web on car’s wheel during the night
Removing paint with this special gadget
The city of Larung Gar at an altitude of 4,000 meters
Fighting the dad bod
Guess I need to apply for my current job?
10 ARTICLES

15 Things That Might Be A Waste Of Money, But That People Love All The Same
A human bird flu case is thought to be found in Canada for the first time
The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase
You Can Make Your iPhone Clipboard Way More Useful
Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Stolen in 2005 Are Up for Auction
What A Purple Butterfly Sticker Means In A NICU
The forgotten technology that made YouTube possible
Why are foods banned in other places still on US grocery shelves?
Deathbed Confessions That Left Everyone Completely Shocked
The Great New York Novelist Is Back

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

